SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s first baby born in 2020 is a boy.

Lincoln Joseph Guinan was born at 12:13 a.m. on January 1, 2020, at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

He weighed 7 lbs. 12 oz., and he along with his parents Eliann and Shaun Guinan are doing well.

The family wants to thank the staff at the hospital and their family physician Dr. Sarah Williams for delivering their baby. They also want to thank the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation as well as the Yellow Quill First Nation for their gifts.