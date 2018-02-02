

Temporary water lines are expected to take two weeks to assemble in order to restore a normal water supply to about 10 homes in the new Aspen Ridge neighbourhood of Saskatoon.

The Water Security Agency issued a Do Not Use Notice on January 10th after hydrocarbons were detected in some neighbourhood fire hydrants. The City is reassuring people living in the neighbourhood that tests in homes continue to test clean and clear. However, the notice remains in effect for those homes as they aren't taking any chances.

Josee Saquet is a mother of a two-year-old boy, and has been without a normal water supply for three weeks now.

"We’re kind of getting used to it, but the hard thing is I have a little guy, and it’s kind of hard to keep him cleaned and bathed."

Jose Chavez, who lives in one of the 10 houses, says he wished the city would update them more often.

"It’s been fun, we can't really do anything about it and they bring us water so that's good."

The City plans to install above-ground water lines as a temporary solution, but that's expected to take two weeks. There's no word on what the ultimate solution will be as more homes in the neighbourhood continue to be built.