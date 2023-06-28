Saskatoon Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims in Saskatoon gathered at SaskTel Centre to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

The day celebrates the culmination of Hajj – Muslims' pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

At the SaskTel Centre, the day started off with a mandatory morning prayer.

According to the Saskatchewan Islamic Association, it was expecting around 10,000 people to attend.

“You are going to see them (Muslims) throughout the city, they will be out in the streets, with their family and friends. We really try and make the most of days like this and use it to bring our community together,” said Islamic Association of Saskatchewan member Mueez Rafiquie.

Eid al-Adha is one of two EIDS Muslims celebrate. The other is Eid al-Fitr which this year was celebrated on April 21-22.