SASAKTOON -- A Saskatoon man is recovering following an alleged early morning attack he believes was motivated by hate.

Muhammad Kashif was out for his routine walk around 5:30 a.m. when he said the attack happened near his Preston Avenue home.

Kashif said he didn't know what was happening at first when the attack began.

"I felt some kind of weight behind me," Kashif told CTV News.

He said his attackers tried to stab him in the back. The knife, fortunately, didn't penetrate his back but left a wound.

Kashif, who walks with a cane, tried to get away, but he says the pair of men attacking him wouldn't relent.

"They started using the "F" word (saying) 'What are you doing here? You go back to your country,’" Kashif said.

The men called his traditional clothing a "dress" and asked, "Why do you have this beard?" according to Kashif.

"Then they held my arm and cut my beard," he said while holding back tears.

Kashif said the men cut his arm, leaving two gashes requiring over a dozen stitches.

He says the men then took his cane and used it to beat him on the head and on his shoulders.

It was only then the two men left him injured in the alley behind his home.

Kashif said his vision was blurry and he had lost his phone and keys at some point during the scuffle.

He said he was unable to wake his wife and kids by knocking on the door of his home, and had the same result at his neighbour's.

Disoriented and out of options, Kashif said he laid down in his front yard.

Kashif said he eventually waved down a passing driver who called 911.

"I've lived in this country for the last 20 years. I was 12 years old when I came," Kashif said.

"The level of hatred was extreme," said Pakistan Canada Cultural Association of Saskatoon spokesperson Daniyal Mustafa.

"This was quite heartbreaking for us as a community."

Mustafa said their community wants the government to take these actions seriously and do something.

The alleged incident comes after an attack in St. Albert, Alta. earlier this week where two sisters wearing hijabs were threatened with a knife.

POLICE ASK FOR WITNESSES

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed officers responded to a report of a serious assault shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

The SPS serious assault unit is investigating with support from the service's equity and cultural engagement unit, the news release said.

SPS said the investigation is in its preliminary stage and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the assaults or who has information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

A previously scheduled walk against racism and Islamophobia will take place Friday evening in Saskatoon.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will start at Nutrien Playland at 945 Spadina Crescent East.