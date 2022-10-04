Saskatoon murder trial witness says DNA of accused was found on scarf

A pair of pants and scarf were wrapped around a woman’s neck when police found her body in the basement of a Warman home in July 2020, a forensic expert told court.

Robert Schimpf, an expert from RCMP’s national forensic lab in Edmonton, took the stand in Ranbir Dhull’s trial on Tuesday.

Dhull is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger — Dhull’s ex-wife’s cousin.

Schimpf said Dhull’s DNA was detected on the scarf and the accused’s blood was found on the pants.

On Monday, court heard Dhull borrowed his co-worker’s taxi van at the time of the alleged killing and luggage was left in the vehicle.

The Crown said Dhull’s jeans were among the items in the luggage.

The Crown has wrapped its case. The defence is expected to begin calling its evidence on Wednesday.