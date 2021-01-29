SASKATOON -- The suspect of a Saskatoon homicide was arrested by the United States Border Patrol while attempting to cross into the U.S. unlawfully on Jan. 23, according to Saskatoon police.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section is working with authorities in an effort to have Afrah Ali returned to Saskatoon.

Ali is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum.

The Ahtahkakoop First Nation man was killed at a restaurant in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood following a dispute between numerous patrons, according to police.