Saskatoon MP Brad Trost has been cleared by the Federal Conservative party of allegedly leaking party membership information to the National Firearms Association (NFA).

The party released a statement Monday saying there was not enough evidence to confirm the leak came from the Trost Campaign.

“On February 10, 2019 the appeal committee of Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) found that the list in question was a copy of the list provided to the Trost Campaign for use during the leadership election, but there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the Trost Campaign was the source of its leak,” the statement reads. “In short, LEOC does not believe there is evidence that the Trost Campaign was responsible for leaking of the membership list, and that this matter is now closed.”

After the 2017 Conservative party leadership race, several members said they received correspondence from the NFA.

Trost was accused of leaking the party membership list to the organization and was fined $50,000.

The statement from the party says it has settled all financial aspects of the decision with the Trost Campaign, including the fine.

Trost has denied the allegations since they surfaced.

He finished fourth in the leadership race, which was won by Andrew Scheer. (With files from the Canadian Press)