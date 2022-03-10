Saskatoon moving companies feel fuel price pinch

Rising gas prices have Saskatoon moving companies feeling the pinch.

Thanks to the surging fuel costs, Less Stress Moving Solutions has been reporting marginal profits.

“With the increase in gas prices it takes more profit away,” said the company's director Carlington Clarke.

“We still turn a little profit but not much.”

The company books in their business weeks or months ahead with the price locked in.

“To put things into perspective, it cost us upwards of $400 to fill our truck this morning which normally costs us in the low to mid $300 (range),” Clarke said.

“Whatever our projected profit would have been it definitely will be less.”

The issue is exacerbated since the surge is happening during the winter months, according to Clarke.

“Like a double-knockout because in winter you tend to consume a little more gas a little more fuel in your operations compared to summer,” said Clarke.

Moving forward Less Stress plans to evaluate what the competition is doing and adjust prices accordingly.

“We can see where other companies are going because we don't want to be the one behind the moving rates,” said Clarke.

A company that has already adjusted its prices is Metropolitan movers which operates 31 offices across the country, including two in Saskatchewan.

“It's hard on our franchisees, it's hard on our customers,” said the company's chief market officer Leon Karachun told CTV News.

The company used to charge $1.20 per kilometre for trips outside the city. On Monday it adjusted its mileage fee to $1.40.

“We see how this raising gas prices are adding to the already high costs of tracking and shipping,”

Before the company adjusted the prices, it had lost “thousands” of dollars in profits in the few weeks gas prices surged, Karachun said.