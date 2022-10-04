Saskatoon motorcycle driver seriously injured in crash

A 35-year-old motorcycle driver is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a van at the intersection of Avenue P North and Faulkner Crescent, near 33rd Street on Monday evening.

Saskatoon police were called to the scene at 5:00 p.m., with the traffic unit and collision analysts taping off the area for several hours to conduct their investigation.

A purple mini van and a red motorcycle could be seen near the southern corner of Faulkner Crescent, the motorcycle lying on its side with debris strewn about the ground.

Traffic restrictions on Avenue P were lifted by 10:00 p.m. There is no word yet on the condition of the motorcycle driver.