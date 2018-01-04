The Saskatoon Mother’s Centre is taking to GoFundMe to keep its doors open.

The Mother’s Centre started independently fundraising after funding sources fell through.

According to the organization, the Saskatoon Health Region — which no longer exists following last month’s launch of the Saskatchewan Health Authority — helped the centre pay for their space at Station 20 West. But that agreement is set to come to an end in March.

“So ever since then we've been fundraising to make sure we have the funds to keep our doors open,” Janelle Thomas, a Saskatoon Mother’s Centre board member, said.

The Saskatoon Mother’s Centre aims to raise $5,500 on their GoFundMe page. They had fundraised just over $4,700 as of early Thursday evening.

The Mother’s Centre is a place where mothers and children can drop in for support. The organization also offers classes such as breastfeeding and sewing.

“These mothers, they are my family,” Rahilah Karimi, a food coordinator at the Saskatoon Mother’s Centre, said.

The Saskatoon Mother’s Centre aims to be granted charity status by about April. Charity status would mean the organization could receive donations easier and issue tax receipts.