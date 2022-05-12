Saskatoon mom felt 'panicked' after learning of formula recall
Justina Sowden says she was in the middle of feeding her four-month-old son Xander when she heard about the Similac brand of baby formula being recalled due to possible salmonella and cronobacter contamination.
“I panicked, I definitely felt panicked and I felt trapped because I couldn’t use the one that makes him sick and the ones we had been using disappeared and were recalled,” she said.
Sowden’s son has had multiple stomach surgeries and has a gastroesophageal reflux disorder so using a higher quality formula for sensitive stomachs is essential.
Sowden says she went to several stores and found the shelves were “largely picked over” and felt she wasn’t left with many options to feed her baby.
Justina Sowden says she was in the middle of feeding her four-month-old son Xander when she heard about the news of the Similac brand of baby formula being recalled. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV Saskatoon)
“I did find of those more specific kids, those were the ones that were particularly picked over and there were fewer options of what we could (use),” she said.
She says the “anxiety-provoking situation” has largely ended up working out as she’s turned to Amazon to find the brand she needed, but even that is limited.
Sowden says the formula she’s been able to grab isn’t the “perfect one” compared to the Similac brand she was using before the recall.
The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre has also been affected by the formula recall and says they’re in a “critical shortage.” It says they haven’t had formula available for six weeks.
They say the situation has become dire as they had to return several cases during the recall, leaving their shelves empty.
An empty shelf at Real Canadian Superstore on Eighth Street in Saskatoon. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV Saskatoon)
“To have to tell families we don’t have formula on our shelves is devastating, it’s very hard on the staff who are serving the public every day and think of those families and those babies and what they’re going to do, it’s a tough go,” said director of operations and engagement Deborah Hamp.
The food bank is hoping to have formula back in the building in the next week or two.
CHANGING FORMULA BRANDS
While some parents might find they’ll have to change formula brands in order to feed their baby, registered dietitian Natalie Austman says they shouldn’t worry.
“In Canada and the U.S. formula is really tightly regulated so you don’t have to worry about your child’s nutrition being impacted,” she said.
Austman says parents could notice that their baby might react differently and become gassy as each child is different and they might have a different taste.
“In general, the differences in formula are very small in terms of nutrient requirements,” she said.
For babies using a specialized formula for issues such as lactose or soy intolerance, Austman says parents should stay within that same category.
If parents become desperate, she advises they don’t make their own formulas at home as there are risks of food-borne illnesses and not getting proper nutrient ratios.
She recommends parents shop at smaller pharmacies and if they can’t find their specialized formula, go to their doctor who may have an alternative.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Poilievre either misunderstands or doesn't care about Canada's economic reputation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Witness says Toronto-bound plane that crashed with fugitives wanted for murder was overweight
A woman who knew the pilot of a fatal flight that killed two men wanted in separate murder plots says he told her he was heading for Toronto and was concerned about the plane's weight.
Family, friends rally around orphaned children after Calgary mother killed in road rage crash
Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road rage shooting led to a crash.
Canada to deploy CAF general, staff officers to join NATO headquarters in Latvia
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
Airport delays: Couple waited for hours at Pearson after returning from honeymoon
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at airports across Canada as the travel industry rebounds following two years of pandemic restrictions.
Nigeria: Student accused of blasphemy is burnt to death
A student was beaten and burnt to death Thursday by fellow students in northwestern Nigeria after she was accused of making a blasphemous social media post, witnesses and police said.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Regina
-
19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital
Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents warned to be on the lookout for financial scam
The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning the public to be diligent since scammers have been impersonating financial or law enforcement officers in other provinces.
-
Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend
Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
'Residents are weary': Community stressed as Red River expected to crest in Morris
One Manitoba community is feeling the stress as they brace for the Red River to crest in Morris.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
Second case of severe acute hepatitis in child identified in Manitoba
The province has identified a second case of severe acute hepatitis in a child in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Family, friends rally around orphaned children after Calgary mother killed in road rage crash
Family and friends are rallying around the children of a Calgary woman who died after a road rage shooting led to a crash.
-
Calgary family who didn't purchase UCP memberships speak out after names appear on leadership voting list
The United Conservative Party had a list of 59,409 members eligible to vote in the leadership review as of March 31, but CTV News has learned some people who appear on it didn't purchase a membership.
-
'Police operation' near Airdrie high school, recreation centre, resolved
Police officers briefly blocked off a scene in southeast Airdrie and issued 'hold and secure' protocols at the city's recreation centre and a nearby high school.
Edmonton
-
Press conference comes to abrupt end after Leduc mayor refuses to take media question
A press conference involving several government officials came to a hasty end on Thursday after the mayor of Leduc refused to answer questions about an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against the city's fire department.
-
A list of Edmonton outdoor farmers' markets and opening dates
There are a number of outdoor farmers' markets happening in the Edmonton area over the summer of 2022. Find out where the markets are located and what their hours are on our handy map!
-
New $96M interchange to unlock 'economic potential' for Leduc, EIA
Construction on a new long-awaited interchange at Highway 2 and 65 Avenue in Leduc will begin this summer, the province announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Woman pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge station sues TTC for $1 million
A Toronto woman who was pushed onto the tracks of a busy subway station last month is suing the TTC, arguing not enough was done to prevent her from being shoved off the platform and first responders were unnecessarily delayed in rescuing her.
-
Police launch investigation into harassment of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Ontario
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
-
Ontario family shocked at $1,300 bill to put ill cat down
During the pandemic more people became pet owners, but some may not realize how expensive it can be if they require emergency veterinary care.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa patios face higher costs as heat wave keeps patios packed
Patios, sunny hot weather, and good food. A perfect combination for restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Thousands attend annual March for Life rally in Ottawa
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill for the annual March for Life rally, just over a week after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document renewed attention on the abortion issue.
-
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
Construction is underway on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge to address "post-construction deficiencies", seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals increases again, hits highest level since February
After declining last week for the first time in more than a month, the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals this week has increased again.
-
Burn victim awarded $200,000 over Jimi Hendrix-style flaming guitar stunt at Vancouver concert
A B.C. woman has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars over a fiery concert stunt that left her with severe burns and ended her dance career.
-
Police try to ease safety fears as search for suspect in Abbotsford double homicide continues
Police in Abbotsford were once again at the home of a senior couple found dead on Monday, continuing their search for a killer and a motive, after publicly announcing they don't know if the violent crime was targeted or random.
Montreal
-
Lawmakers vote on Bill 96 amendments, including rules for CEGEPs and new immigrants
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP. Last amendments came up for votes Thursday as the bill's final passage nears.
-
Que. teen missing after falling into river, police searching area
A teenage girl is missing after falling into the Rivière du Nord, in Sainte-Adèle, Que. in the Laurentians. Several police officers were dispatched to find the girl after she fell at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
Closing Roxham Road border crossing will not stop arrival of asylum seekers: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says closing an unofficial border crossing in southern Quebec will not stop the arrival of asylum seekers.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Province to announce redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum
The British Columbia government is expected to make a major announcement Friday on the redevelopment of the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria.
-
Day parole extended for killer Kelly Ellard, full parole denied
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole privileges for Kelly Ellard, the woman convicted of killing teenager Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997, when she was also a teen.
-
B.C. earmarks $350K to boost food security in Greater Victoria
The B.C. government is sending a $350,000 grant to the Victoria Community Food Hub Society to help prepare food and equipment for the community.
Atlantic
-
N.B. gas prices hit a record-breaking $2, sparking heated debate in the legislature
New Brunswick motorists received another wake-up call Thursday as gas prices hit a record-breaking $2. Gas prices increased by 10.6 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price for regular self-serve to $2.02 per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape
CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.
-
RCMP claims that emergency alerts cause public panic are unfounded: N.S. shooting inquiry
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews battle forest fire in North Bay area
A new forest fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Chisholm Township near Powassan.
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian pushing a stroller in northern Ontario
A vehicle struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller Thursday morning in Callander, leaving the pedestrian with severe injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Facing uncertain future, STC works toward merger with YES Theatre
The Sudbury Theatre Centre is working with YES Theatre on merging its operations, the STC's board announced in a news release Thursday.
London
-
Top doctor reveals what he expects for COVID-19 situation in Ontario this summer and fall
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 indicators are heading in the right direction ahead of what looks to be a 'calm summer,' but he has concerns about the fall.
-
Suspect from GTA arrested in Saskatchewan in death of London, Ont. woman
Another person has been charged in the death of Lynda Marques, according to police.
-
'They’ve poured their heart into this business': Marino’s to close after more than 30 years
After nearly 32 years of business, Marino’s Restaurant and Bar is closing its doors. Best known for their deep-fried panzerottis, the owners, Dawn and Chris Tsergas, are deeply saddened to close down after they received a rent increase of over $3,000.