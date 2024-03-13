Saskatoon mom charged in the death of her one-year-old son granted bail
A 42-year-old woman charged in connection with death of her one-year-old son has been granted bail.
Melanie O’Soup was charged with criminal negligence causing death, after she allegedly fell asleep in the bathtub with her son and he died.
O’Soup was emotional when she appeared by video at Saskatoon Provincial Court Wednesday morning. Many of her family members, including her husband and two of her children, were in the courtroom showing support.
As part of her release, she cannot consume alcohol or cannabis and must participate in addictions programming.
O’Soup is scheduled to be back in court on April 4.
