SASKATOON -- A fire investigator can’t determine what caused a mobile home to burn down in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood.

Due to the significant damage to a mobile home in the 1500 block of Rayner Avenue, the cause remains a mystery, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

On Sunday firefighters were called to the mobile home at around 6 p.m., and arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames, the fire department said in a news release.

Reports from firefighters indicated the floor had burned through and firefighters were trying to protect nearby mobile homes, the fire department said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.