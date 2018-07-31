

CTV Saskatoon





Two men, aged 20-years-old and 37-years-old, have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, after a traffic stop on Monday night.

Police say they noticed a vehicle being driven by a suspended driver just before midnight and conducted a vehicle stop in the 1100 block of 22nd Street West.

The 20-year-old driver gave officers a fake name, but police later learned his real identity and found he didn’t have a valid licence, according to a media release.

Police found he was in possession of meth and the 37-year-old passenger had outstanding warrants.

Officers found discovered 13 grams of meth and an imitation pistol under the driver’s seat.

Both men are facing breach of probation and drug trafficking charges.

Saskatoon police say further firearm related charges are pending.