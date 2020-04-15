SASKATOON -- A medical dispatcher answered a call Tuesday morning and by its end, a baby girl was welcomed into the world.

The call, which came in at 7:49 a.m., was answered by Medavie Services dispatcher Jade Morgan.

A 37-year-old woman was in labour and birth was "imminent," Medavie said in a news release.

Morgan talked the woman's husband through the delivery.

The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl at 7:54 a.m., before paramedics arrived on scene and just a few minutes after Morgan answered the call.