Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:21AM CST
Medavie medical dispatcher Jade Morgan helped deliver a baby by phone on April 14.
SASKATOON -- A medical dispatcher answered a call Tuesday morning and by its end, a baby girl was welcomed into the world.
The call, which came in at 7:49 a.m., was answered by Medavie Services dispatcher Jade Morgan.
A 37-year-old woman was in labour and birth was "imminent," Medavie said in a news release.
Morgan talked the woman's husband through the delivery.
The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl at 7:54 a.m., before paramedics arrived on scene and just a few minutes after Morgan answered the call.