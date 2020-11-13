SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon McDonald’s has temporarily shut down after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, an employee from the McDonald’s at 3510 8th Street East reported their positive test result, according to a release from McDonald’s Canada.

As a result, the restaurant is immediately shutting down “out of an abundance of caution” for a thorough cleaning and sanitization, the release said.

“We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities,” McDonald’s said.

The restaurant said all employees who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive are being asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on Nov. 9 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the release said.

Guests who visited the restaurant during that time are asked to follow the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) guidelines.

McDonald’s said it continues to follow a number of safety measures to keep employees and guests safe including having hand sanitizer dispensers available inside restaurants, keeping high-touch surfaces and tables clean, having protective screens at the front counters, limiting the number of guests allowed inside, and having employees wear gloves and masks.