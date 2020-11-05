Advertisement
Saskatoon mayoral candidates Clark, Tarasoff get top marks on LGBTQ report card; Atchison handed an F
Mayor Charlie Clark marches as the Grand Marshal in Saskatoon's Pride Parade (Mark Villani / CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Former mayor Don Atchison was the only Saskatoon mayoral candidate who didn’t respond to OUTSaskatoon and Saskatoon Pride's Municipal Election Report Card on 2SLGBTQ Topics.
Atchison received a grade of F. Charlie Clark got an A, Cary Tarasoff a B+, Rob Norris and Zubair Shiekh a B, while Mark Zielke picked up a C+.
The report card asked four questions, including asking for a motion to improve the lives of queer, racialized and marginalized people; and whether the candidate would participate in the Pride Parade.
The groups also graded responses from would-be councillors and school board trustees.
The full report, including the responses, is available online.