SASKATOON -- Former mayor Don Atchison was the only Saskatoon mayoral candidate who didn’t respond to OUTSaskatoon and Saskatoon Pride's Municipal Election Report Card on 2SLGBTQ Topics.

Atchison received a grade of F. Charlie Clark got an A, Cary Tarasoff a B+, Rob Norris and Zubair Shiekh a B, while Mark Zielke picked up a C+.

The report card asked four questions, including asking for a motion to improve the lives of queer, racialized and marginalized people; and whether the candidate would participate in the Pride Parade.

The groups also graded responses from would-be councillors and school board trustees.

The full report, including the responses, is available online.