Saskatoon mayor talks downtown arena, homelessness in State of the City address

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark addressed the proposed downtown events district, homelessness and the city’s growth in his State of the City address.

In his address, he said he doesn’t want city residents looking back 10 years saying, “Why didn’t the leaders who came before plan for this future.

“We want to make sure that we won’t be a city or a province that the concerts of the future flyover, that we can’t attract and put on the world-class events,” said Clark.

In his speech, he mentioned how the city has the seventh oldest venue on the Shania Twain tour, which stops in Saskatoon this week and that additional bathrooms have to be added.

For the World Junior Bid the city has put in for 2025 with Regina, trailers will be added to serve as additional dressing rooms.

Clark says either the district will get built in the near future or modifications will need to be made to Sasktel Centre.

“A massive renovation of something like Sasktel Centre without nearly the ability to generate financing and funding from other levels of government would have a significant cost as well,” said Clark.

The mayor also brought up issues, including inflation pressure affecting businesses and families, and how extreme weather events are impacting the city. Other major issues he highlighted were homelessness, mental health, and addictions in the city.

“Our police and fire services are already seeing double the number of people unhoused and on the streets compared to this time last year,” said Clark in his speech.

He points to the need for there to be more beds, which he believes would help reduce the stress in the business improvement districts neighbourhood.

“If we create more places for people with complex needs, we can reduce a lot of those impacts,” he said.

Clark says inflation pressures, shortfalls carrying over from COVID, and the need to make sure there is enough funding for snow removal will make this budget one of the most challenging in recent years.