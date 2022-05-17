Saskatoon mayor says the city's approach to allowing alcohol in parks would be measured

Saskatoon's mayor says a proposed change to provincial legislation that would allow municipalities to decide whether to allow alcohol in parks could be another way to help people gather in the city's "beautiful parks."

"If this was the passed provincially then it would mean that the city would talk to communities, talk to neighbourhoods and identify if there are situations or areas where this would also be something that would be welcome," Charlie Clark told CTV News on Tuesday.

The amendment was introduced in the legislature on Monday; it comes after city council asked for the change late last year.

Clark said that there would be discussion and consultation "to identify how and when it could work."

"But also so it doesn't create unsafe situations for people or the promotion of excessive drinking or some of the other issues that we always have to be careful (of)," Clark said.

Clark said alcohol could be allowed in designated areas in combination with events or activities happening in the city's parks.