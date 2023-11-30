Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
"I’ve been around the table for 17 years … and we are facing one of the tougher budgets — or the toughest budget we’ve ever faced," Clark said Thursday morning.
During the past two days, councillors made minimal progress to address the city's financial shortfall with a combined savings of $1.68 million.
Councillors are searching for savings to cover funding gaps of $21 million gap in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.
If councillors can't find further savings, property taxes would increase 6.59 per cent next year and 5.48 in 2025.
"We don’t always agree on everything on this council, but we’ve been able to work together through challenging times and have respectful debates," Clark said.
Clark mentioned his conversation with the mayor of Guelph, Ont. about its budget process.
In Guelph, the budget deliberations are split into two sessions. One session is for councillors to propose changes. Then, there's a two-week period for the changes to be developed into options. In Guelph's second budget session, councillors make their final decisions.
Clark says Guelph’s process makes sure everyone "fully understands" budget changes and can "fully digest them before having to vote."
Clark said Saskatoon councillors often "scramble" ahead of a vote.
"One of the things that makes our current budget process challenging is that element that we don't quite know what changes are going to be proposed until the very end," Clark told the chamber.
"I think it's worth looking to the future to look at, is there ways we can improve our budget process to help to make it smoother, and help take out that element of uncertainty around some of the votes."
Clark joked he hopes council can finalize the budget before Christmas Eve.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Hamas began freeing Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day. But any further renewal of the truce, now in its seventh day, could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
Regina
-
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province intends to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
Former REAL chair speaks out following board of director removal
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
'One of the greatest feelings': Regina woman reunites dog with owner after rescuing her from icy creek
Two Regina women became friends in an unlikely manner after one rescued a dog who fell through an icy creek.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
Calgary’s Riddell family makes $25M donation to advance cancer research
Calgary’s Riddell family gifted $25 million Thursday to an ongoing campaign aimed at advancing groundbreaking cancer research and providing world class care to Albertans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine found in commercial aircraft at Toronto Pearson
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine was found in an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 3, 2023, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
'We are not there yet': Metrolinx CEO still unable to provide opening date for Eglinton Crosstown
The CEO of Metrolinx said Thursday that he still can’t provide a date for the opening of the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, although the transit agency plans to give the public a heads up three months in advance.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating after man allegedly spreads feces in front of Centretown Islamic centre
The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit is looking for the suspect responsible for allegedly smearing feces on the door of the Islamic Care Centre in Centretown last month.
-
Over 1,500 Ottawa properties audited under Vacant Unit Tax
The City of Ottawa says it has audited 1,525 properties through the Vacant Unit Tax process, with more residences being subject to a review in the coming months.
Vancouver
-
Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say
A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.
-
Still no wheelchair access after 17,000 Stanley Park train tickets added
The Vancouver park board has confirmed this year's Stanley Park holiday train remains inaccessible to children in wheelchairs, despite the additional work that allowed the city to offer 17,000 more tickets to the popular attraction this week.
-
Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash
One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
Police investigating after man suffers 'serious' injuries in assault under Montreal bridge
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
-
'We will not apologize for celebrating Christmas': Quebec politicians unite to defend holiday
The national assembly in Quebec City unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday to defend Christmas.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting
British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.
-
Missing Nanaimo man found but woman still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing Nanaimo man has been located and searchers are now focusing their efforts on finding a 21-year-old woman who disappeared along with him in the Mount Benson area, west of the city.
-
Man wearing Santa suit arrested after waving replica gun in Victoria, police say
A man in a Santa suit was arrested after he was reportedly seen waving a gun in downtown Victoria Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
11 recommendations promising to fix N.B.’s anglophone education system to take years to implement
Another report aimed at fixing New Brunswick’s education system was released Thursday, with a promise from Education Minister Bill Hogan to address them all, while recognising that could take years.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
London
-
'It’s a huge benefit': St. Thomas Sports Spectacular to help local Special Olympics
Headlining this year’s head table is two-time Olympic Ice Dance Gold Medallist Scott Moir, along with former NFL running backs Jamaal Charles, Fred Jackson and three-time NHL all-star Shayne Corson.
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.