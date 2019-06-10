

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark suffered a concussion in a car crash on Sunday and isn’t ready to return to work.

“We will continue to assess whether he is ready to return to work based on how he is feeling at the end of each day. As of right now, he won’t be at work tomorrow,” his chief of staff, Michelle Beveridge, said in an email on Monday.

Clark was rear-ended “quite seriously” on Spadina Crescent, which pushed him into the car ahead, Beveridge said.