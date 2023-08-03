Saskatoon mayor denies city council conflict over budget issues

Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.

“Our council has been working together well. We’ve made a lot of progress. We have already reduced over $20 million of that funding shortfall. I’m proud that we’ve been able to do it in a thoughtful and civil way,” Clark said during a CTV News Morning Live interview.

His comments come after things got a little heated during a session with Councillor Darren Hill.

“I think there has been some attention put on the fact that I called on Councillor Hill in the meeting because he was referring to a text message in the middle of a call that the rest of the council had no idea who the message was from or what the information was,” Clark said.

“Those kinds of interventions create a challenge for the governance because if somebody has information they are asking questions about, everybody is supposed to be aware of it.”

Clark said he didn’t see it as a sign there was conflict with the budgeting process.

CITY STAFF REVIEW

The mayor said that part of the budget review process will include a look at the number of staff the city employs.

“It’s something that we are always looking at as we evolve our departments and change things to make sure we don’t have redundancy within the organization.”

He said that Councillor Cynthia Block has put forward a motion to audit staffing levels.

“I do want residents to be clear on the comparisons that we’ve done on how our city operates compared to other cities,” he said.

“It’s hard to make an exact comparison but we are among the lower number of the pack in terms of FTEs [Full Time Employees] in terms of population. So there are no clear signs that we are overstaffed at all at the City of Saskatoon.”

The next special budget meeting for council will be on August 15.