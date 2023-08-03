Saskatoon mayor denies city council conflict over budget issues
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
“Our council has been working together well. We’ve made a lot of progress. We have already reduced over $20 million of that funding shortfall. I’m proud that we’ve been able to do it in a thoughtful and civil way,” Clark said during a CTV News Morning Live interview.
His comments come after things got a little heated during a session with Councillor Darren Hill.
“I think there has been some attention put on the fact that I called on Councillor Hill in the meeting because he was referring to a text message in the middle of a call that the rest of the council had no idea who the message was from or what the information was,” Clark said.
“Those kinds of interventions create a challenge for the governance because if somebody has information they are asking questions about, everybody is supposed to be aware of it.”
Clark said he didn’t see it as a sign there was conflict with the budgeting process.
CITY STAFF REVIEW
The mayor said that part of the budget review process will include a look at the number of staff the city employs.
“It’s something that we are always looking at as we evolve our departments and change things to make sure we don’t have redundancy within the organization.”
He said that Councillor Cynthia Block has put forward a motion to audit staffing levels.
“I do want residents to be clear on the comparisons that we’ve done on how our city operates compared to other cities,” he said.
“It’s hard to make an exact comparison but we are among the lower number of the pack in terms of FTEs [Full Time Employees] in terms of population. So there are no clear signs that we are overstaffed at all at the City of Saskatoon.”
The next special budget meeting for council will be on August 15.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Taylor Swift gives 'life-changing' US$100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers
On the eve of wrapping up the U.S. leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Taylor Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters block Portage and Main to call for search of Manitoba landfill
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
The Manitoba government is planning to continue to run advertisements promoting rebate cheques and some other programs in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 provincial election, despite accusations from the Opposition that it's an unfair use of taxpayer dollars.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
Calgary
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
'It's all about the food': Taste of Calgary kicks off with almost 90 vendors
The grills are fired up in anticipation of hungry guests at this year's Taste of Calgary, which runs for five days over the August long weekend.
-
Alberta expands medical lab testing to reduce long waits, particularly in Calgary
The Alberta government is taking more medical test appointments in-house starting this weekend to reduce bottlenecks and long waits, particularly in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'The numbers just didn't add up': Alberta drops bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games
CTV News has learned that Alberta has withdrawn support for a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
-
Alberta announces six-month pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is pausing all approvals of large renewable energy projects in response to what it says are rural and environmental concerns.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for Ottawa
A tornado warning has been lifted for the city of Ottawa, but a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch remain in effect for the national capital region.
-
OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
-
Pride, murals and other things to celebrate in Vancouver this weekend
Between Pride celebrations and the start of Vancouver Mural Festival, the city is in for a colourful, fun weekend. Here’s a sampling of events happening during some of the city’s most-highly-anticipated summer extravaganzas.
-
Water features used for cooling will stay open in Vancouver as region ramps up water restrictions
Decorative water fountains will be shut off but spray parks will stay open in Vancouver as water restrictions ramp up Friday.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Adams Lake wildfire flares as wind, harsh terrain challenge B.C. on multiple fronts
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
London
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
London’s Ribfest weekend kicks off at Victoria Park
It’s meaty, it's saucy, and it's back. Ribfest is filling the streets of downtown London with the smoky smell of barbecue, and you're invited!
-
Amazon adds to 'recession proof' London, St. Thomas
The mayor of St. Thomas, Ont. said the industrial boom in his city, and areas around it, is creating a stable economic environment for decades to come.