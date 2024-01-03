SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon may seek federal cash to get organics program back on track

    Saskatoon's city administration is proposing a new path for the city’s troubled green bin program after a permit issue derailed the plans of its third-party contractor.

    On Tuesday, the city’s environment and utilities committee will vote on a proposal to apply for federal funding to create a city-owned organics processing facility.

    “After early analysis, there are strong indications that building our own organics processing facility is the most cost-effective option in terms of value for residents and benefit for the city,” water and waste operations manager Brendan Lemke said in a news release.

    Lemke is calling on city councillors to approve their plan to apply to a federal low-carbon economy fund that would cover up to 50 per cent of the costs of a processing facility, if successful.

    The city launched its organics collection program in May, but under a short-term contract with Loraas after Green Prairie Environmental (GPE) was unable to get a permit for its facility from the rural municipality of Corman Park.

    By October, the city declared GPE had defaulted on its contract.

    GPE President Richard Weldon told CTV News at the time the notice came “as a complete surprise.”

    Weldon said his company had proposed alternative options to the city that were rejected. He said GPE invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare a site beside the Saskatoon landfill.

    “They just left us at the table,” he said.

    The city maintains that GPE did not fulfill its obligations under the contract, which led them to hatch this new plan.

    The federal grant administration is shooting for aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and “generate clean growth.”

    Organic material wrapped in plastic and buried in a landfill produces methane — a powerful greenhouse gas — as it breaks down. Composting prevents this material from generating methane as it breaks down, the city says, creating a fertile soil amendment for gardens and yards.

    Lemke says a city-owned facility could mean lower costs than hiring a third party, and federal funding would keep the initial investment cost down.

    A future decision report with details on the potential facility and its location is yet to come, the city says.

