Saskatoon may see coldest daytime high in nearly 10 years Friday
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 12:30PM CST
Temperatures in Saskatoon could break records Friday as a cold spell continues across the province.
Environment Canada says a frigid arctic airmass could lead to the coldest daytime high in Saskatoon in almost 10 years.
The city and nearly all of Saskatchewan are under an extreme cold warning. Temperatures in many areas are expected to fall below -30 C Friday night, with wind chill values reaching well into the minus 40s, according to Environment Canada.
“Friday night will be extraordinarily cold,” the weather agency’s warnings read.
Anyone who will be outside is advised to dress warmly and wear layers, including an outer, wind-resistant layer. Drivers should keep emergency supplies, such as blankets and jumper cables, in their vehicles.
Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, Environment Canada warns.
