Saskatoon massage therapist faces 3 more sexual assault charges

A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing three new sexual assault charges.

Kenneth Braun turned himself into police Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Braun, now 66, was first arrested and charged with sexual assault in June.

The initial charge came after a 31-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage appointment on April 3, according to police.

In July, Braun was charged with four additional counts of sexual assault, as well as four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual exploitation.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 1996 and 2021.

Police believe there could be more alleged victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward.