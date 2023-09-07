Saskatoon marks completion of new 'dry' pond to combat basement flooding

In Saskatoon, when it rains, it pours.

The city's flood control strategy reached a new milestone on Thursday, five years after its inception.

At Churchill Park, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of a brand new storm pond, the second of nine strategically constructed ponds throughout the city.

"Flooding in these most at-risk locations is several years if not decades old. It gained momentum — the flood control strategy — in 2014 after a couple of rain events. Then again in 2018 when the strategy was approved by the council," said Mitch McMann, storm water utility manager.

The city employs various methods to manage excess water, including the use of giant storm ponds, such as the ones at WW Ashley Park. These massive basins effectively channel water off the streets and fill up as ponds during heavy rainfall, they transform into vast lakes, but in drier times, they become grassy basins suitable for recreation.

McMann emphasizes the significance of these projects for neighborhoods developed before the 1990s when design standards were updated.

"When you see the nine project locations, you'll see they're based around this," said McMann

Funding for these initiatives comes in part from the federal government, which has allocated $21.6 million to help cities cope with climate change challenges.

Mayor Charlie Clark acknowledges the importance of federal support in dealing with climate issues.

"We don't have the tools and the funding to retrofit our cities to address climate challenges. The disaster mitigation and adaptation fund is an example of a federal fund that is helping cities achieve just that.”

All nine ponds are expected to be completed in 2027.