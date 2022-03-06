Saskatoon march calls for no fly zone over Ukraine

Saskatoon -

Oleksandr Atamanchuk wants to make the sound of air raid sirens a distant memory for his family back home.

Atamanchuk joined dozens of people in Saskatoon carrying blue and yellow flags, chanting "no-fly zone please" on Sunday to urge countries worldwide to step in and implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"That is how in Ukraine – every day is starting and ending," Atamanchuk said, playing the sound of air raid sirens from his phone.

Atamanchuk moved to Canada from Western Ukraine six years ago. He says his family is safe for now, but as the Russian invasion in Ukraine moves through its second week, he wants more action from Western states watching the war from afar.

Troops on the ground can fight off Russian troops, but constant bombardment from Russian missiles is another matter entirely.

"I can't do anything when the bomb is coming. Nobody can. If they will give me 100 machine guns or something, it will not help," he said.

Ukrainians worldwide are taking the advice of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he urged his people to take to the streets and resist the Russian attacks.

Anatoliy Trokhymchuk understands it's difficult for western countries to step in… but all historic decisions are.

"You need to have guts. But it's time to act because it's not about Ukraine. It's about democracy and whether we submit to a rule of force, or we prevail with the rule of law."

Trokhymchuk isn't just worried about his family, but families in other nearby countries if Russian leader Vladimir Putin captures Ukraine.

"He will not stop. If Ukraine falls, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next. Poland will be next. He will not stop," Trokhymchuk said.

Trokhymchuk said his 71-year-old mother is the only surviving parent between him and his wife. She lives near Kyiv, a constant Russian target.

Trokhymchuk's mother refused to leave after multiple pleas from the family. As Russia furthers his occupation, he only imagines one way for him to ever see his mother again.

"If I want to see my mom again, Russia needs to fall," he said.

Atamanchuk wants NATO countries to step in while he and Trokhymchukstill have a home to visit.

"I can talk lots but we need action. Please, please help us," he said.