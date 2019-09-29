The March for Myeloma took place in Saskatoon on Sunday, with the goal to raise money to help find a cure for this currently un-curable cancer.

“There’s a lot of people that take time and effort simply to raise awareness and to raise funds to do research,” Volunteer Sheila Bricker said.

Bob Worth has been living with Myeloma, a form of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells, for over six years now.

“When I first got it, it was sure a shock to the system,” Worth said. “Mine was caught in the first stage so I got to go to the hospital and they harvested my own stem cells.”

A big part of the event was the support, which came in the form of friends, family, volunteers, and others dealing with the disease.

“Im one of the support group leaders,” Marie Prokopiw said. “I myself have multiple myeloma.”

Wroth was surrounded by others who have had to live with the disease, through themselves or family members.

Judi Worth, Bob's wife, has been at his side throughout his journey, but she also provides help and support for others afflicted. She is a leader for the Sasaktoon Myeloma support group, helping others with what she’s learned helping her husband.

Bob says that one of the most important parts of battling the disease is staying positive, something that was easy to accomplish during the march, surrounded by people willing to lend a hand.