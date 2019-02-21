

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man walked away a winner on Thursday’s edition of Kelly and Ryan.

Jason Dubray was sitting in the audience and was picked to compete on a team with host Kelly Ripa to play an Oscar trivia game.

Dubray won $500 from movie ticket website Fandango – and bragging rights –though Ryan Seacrest did insinuate that Dubray had thrown him off his game.