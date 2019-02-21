Saskatoon man wins trivia game on Kelly and Ryan
Jason Dubray competes with Kelly Ripa in an Oscars trivia game.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:21PM CST
A Saskatoon man walked away a winner on Thursday’s edition of Kelly and Ryan.
Jason Dubray was sitting in the audience and was picked to compete on a team with host Kelly Ripa to play an Oscar trivia game.
Dubray won $500 from movie ticket website Fandango – and bragging rights –though Ryan Seacrest did insinuate that Dubray had thrown him off his game.