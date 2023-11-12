Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say

A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.

The man, 29, was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

About an hour later, an on-site paramedic noticed the man was getting agitated and “going into medical distress,” police said, but they have not described what kind of symptoms gave that indication.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and was in critical condition.

On Friday, police said the man was stable and recovering.

Saskatchewan’s civilian police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, will continue to investigate the incident.