Saskatoon man sustains burns in morning apartment fire

One person was sent to hospital with burns following an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on the 200 block of Avenue P South just after 6 a.m., dispatching three engines, a ladder and a rescue truck, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.

Crews saw flames showing in a main floor apartment when they arrived. A man was inside the suite when the fire started but got out before firefighters arrived, the news release said.

He sustained burns and was treated on the scene before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

The blaze was under control by about 6:40 a.m., the fire department said.

Investigators from the fire department and the police arson unit were called in to inspect the scene. A cause hasn’t yet been determined, but damage is estimated at $50,000.