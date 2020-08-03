SASKATOON -- Around 8:50 a.m. Monday morning, Saskatoon Police were called to a hotel in the 800 block of Idylwyld Drive N for a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, who is now in custody.

The suspect was also treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing and updates will be released when more information is available.