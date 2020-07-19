Advertisement
Saskatoon man rescued after falling into water
CTV News Saskatoon Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:53PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon police received a call of a man on the railing of the University Bridge late Sunday afternoon.
Officers attended and attempted to speak with him, however the man fell from the railing into the water.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was notified and deployed a boat.
The male was rescued and treated with non-life threatening injuries.