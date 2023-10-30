Saskatoon man raising money to buy bus and turn it into a warm-up space

A Saskatoon man is raising money to buy a school bus, where people can warm up on winter nights.

Ralph Nicotine, known as Biz Nico, plans on customizing the bus to have seats on the sides.

Last winter, Nicotine leased a school bus he used as a warm-up shelter — equipped with hot soup, coffee, gloves and toques. He said each night, a minimum of 50 people would use the bus.

Nicotine says he’s ready to buy a bus he can renovate.

“From our experience of what happened on the bus last year, it's better to have a bus with seats on the side,” Nicotine told CTV News.

He said distancing seats is a safety precaution.

“You know 95 per cent of the people are great people, but there's a small percentage that will bring something on the bus,” Nicotine said, referencing drugs and weapons.

“You don't know what people have in their pockets, and they're hiding behind the seat.”

Nicotine is hoping to raise $10,000 through GoFundMe to buy the bus.

Until then, Nicotine is using his van to help the homeless.

“I see a lot of people huddled around some kind of vent just to get some heat. Even in my own back alley, people setting up tents to sleep,” Nicotine said.

“So I’m out here in the night to serve up coffee and make sure people are warm, putting out my portable heater.”

Nicotine goes out from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city only has two overnight warm-up locations: Prairie Harm Reduction and the Saskatoon Tribal Coucil Wellness Centre Lobby.

Nicotine first got the idea for the bus following a freezing death in the city last year.