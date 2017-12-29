A Saskatoon man killed in a crash in east-central Alberta was a Bonnyville-area paramedic.

Cameron Griffiths, 41, was driving from his hometown Saskatoon to his job with the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority in Alberta on Wednesday morning. He lost control of the SUV he was driving while northbound on Highway 897 near Marwayne, Alta.

Kitscoty RCMP said the SUV collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck. The roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to police.

Griffiths was pronounced dead on scene.

“Cameron was killed in a car accident this am on his way to work doing what he loves to do,” said Cameron’s wife Jaimie Griffiths in a Facebook post.

“I appreciate the love and support from each and every one of you. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

Griffiths completed his paramedic practicum in Bonnyville last year and was hired on to a full-time position in April of this year.

Regional Fire Chief Brian McEvoy says Griffiths was a well-known member of the community loved by many people.

“Cameron was someone who really loved what he was doing. He had an infectious way about him when it came to emergency medical services,” McEvoy said.

“He was a man that always had a smile and an excellent way with patients and all of his co-workers, or anyone he ever interacted with.”

McEvoy added that the response from the community in Bonnyville has been heartfelt and many people are reaching out to Griffiths’ family to support them and donate any money they can.

Kitscoty RCMP along with an RCMP collision analyst are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured. A female passenger in the truck was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital via STARS with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Three other adults inside the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Marwayne is located about 330 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A celebration of Griffiths’ life will be held on Jan. 2 in Saskatoon.