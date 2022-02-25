Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Ronald Glen Herman is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and breach of probation.
The charges come after police responded to a report of an armed man at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South on Thursday.
Following a physical altercation at the door of the home, Herman fled on foot carrying a handgun and machete, according to police.
The responding officers found Herman and fired several shots following an alleged confrontation.
Herman received a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to hospital. He was released into police custody on Thursday.
"Our officers are often called to unpredictable, dynamic situations where they must rely on their extensive training and make split-second judgements," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper said in a statement sent following Herman's arrest.
"It is fortunate that there was no physical injury to our staff members, and that it did not result in more serious injury to the suspect."
SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate the incident.
Under provincial legislation, serious police-involved incidents are examined by an outside police service.
The province is also assigning two independent observers.
PREVIOUS CONVICTION
In 2009, Herman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Meadow Lake for beating 19-year-old Blair Lemaigre to death in a parking lot in 2007.
Herman was initially charged with second-degree murder in Lemaigre's death.
In January of last year, La Loche RCMP were searching for Herman in connection to charges including assault and forcible confinement.
The charges were related to an alleged incident that occurred on Dec. 25, 2020 in La Loche.
At the time, Herman was described by RCMP as "dangerous and (at) a high risk to re-offend."
He was taken into custody without incident on Feb. 26, 2021, according to RCMP.
Herman's next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Live updates: European Union freezes assets of Putin, Lavrov
Latvia's foreign minister says the European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
