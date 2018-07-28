

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old Saskatoon man in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the back on the 100-200 block of Avenue I South, just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

After responding to an emergency call, police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Royal University Hospital by ambulance.

Details on the shooting are so far sparse. The police guns and gang unit as well as the forensic identification unit are still investigating.