Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser

A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers received a report of domestic violence at a residence in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue around 1 a.m., according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Once they arrived, the suspect was witnessed leaving the scene in a Dodge Ram Truck, which officers located in the area of 11th Street West and Circle Drive.

The suspect evaded police and another patrol car spotted the truck travelling eastbound on Fairlight Drive. A collision involving the police cruiser and truck occurred, the release said.

The suspect and the two officers involved in the collision were not injured.

As the suspect began to operate his truck again after the collision, the officer exited the vehicle and fired a sidearm at the truck’s tires.

The truck came to a stop in a parking lot in the 300 block of Clancy Drive and officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The 52-year-old man is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, evading police, dangerous driving, and breach of court conditions.