    Saskatoon man hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself

    A 22-year-old man is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Wednesday evening.

    Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an injured person in a home in the 200 block of Avenue J North, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound with a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun next to him.

    Initial investigation indicates that the man had been holding the gun when it was unintentionally discharged, striking him in the leg.

    Police say he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

