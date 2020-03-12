SASKATOON -- A 60-year-old Saskatoon man who recently travelled to Egypt is Saskatchewan’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province says the man is in the city and is well enough to self-isolate at home.

Experiencing symptoms, the individual was tested March 9 in Saskatoon and has been well enough to self-isolate at home. Public health officials are in regular contact with this individual.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Shahab said. “This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travelers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travelers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

The patient was tested on March 9 after experiencing symptoms.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory reported the positive lab sample March 12, 2020, and has forwarded it to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation.

“While the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continues to be low, increased testing will assist us in detecting cases as early as possible and delaying the spread of the illness as long as possible,” Shahab said. “But it is critical that residents take precautions to protect themselves against respiratory illness. Wash your hands frequently, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and stay home if you are sick.”

“The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have dedicated planning teams in place,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release. “Our government is committed to providing the resources our public health system requires to mitigate and respond to COVID-19.”

