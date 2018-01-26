Saskatoon man guilty in fatal Manitoba bowling alley beating sentenced to five years
Police said two men were at the Valley Bowling Lanes in Winkler Saturday night when an argument over an unpaid debt turned violent. (Source: Google Street View)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 5:28PM CST
A Saskatoon man has been handed a five-year prison sentence for fatally beating another man with a pool cue in Manitoba more than a year ago.
Justin Leslie Bird was handed the sentence — which works out to nearly three more years in prison, with credit for time served — Friday morning in a Portage la Prairie, Man., court. The man pleaded guilty to manslaughter last summer in connection with the September 2016 fatal beating of Zachary Straughan in a Winkler, Man., bowling alley.
Straughan, also from Saskatoon, was hit in the head several times with a pool cue and knocked unconscious. He was taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in unstable condition and later died.
The pair was working in Winkler for a Saskatoon concrete company at the time. Straughan’s girlfriend has told CTV News the fight was over a $16 bar tab.
Bird’s sentence includes a 10-year weapons probation and he must submit DNA to a database.
