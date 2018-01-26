

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man has been handed a five-year prison sentence for fatally beating another man with a pool cue in Manitoba more than a year ago.

Justin Leslie Bird was handed the sentence — which works out to nearly three more years in prison, with credit for time served — Friday morning in a Portage la Prairie, Man., court. The man pleaded guilty to manslaughter last summer in connection with the September 2016 fatal beating of Zachary Straughan in a Winkler, Man., bowling alley.

Straughan, also from Saskatoon, was hit in the head several times with a pool cue and knocked unconscious. He was taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre in unstable condition and later died.

The pair was working in Winkler for a Saskatoon concrete company at the time. Straughan’s girlfriend has told CTV News the fight was over a $16 bar tab.

Bird’s sentence includes a 10-year weapons probation and he must submit DNA to a database.