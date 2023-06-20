Saskatoon man found not guilty of rape in 2019 to be put back on trial

The following story contains descriptions that may be disturbing to some readers.

A Saskatoon man found not guilty of sexual assault in 2019 is being put back on trial following an appeal court decision on Thursday.

In August 2018, Timothy Legresley was charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met on an online dating website and breaching a court-imposed ban on using the internet for purposes other than work.

According to court records, the complainant was 23-years-old when she began communicating with 35-year-old Legresley. They spoke through the website for about a month, and the complainant “eventually felt comfortable enough” to give him her phone number.

The complainant cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

They met in public a few times over the course of several months, and the incident took place the first time she agreed to meet him in private.

She told court she had never been interested in anything more than friendship with Legresley, and when they got together it was so she could work with him on sign language, “a subject of interest to her.”

When Legresley began kissing her and taking off her clothes, the complainant says she froze.

Both Legresley and the complainant acknowledged that she had said “no” several times over the course of the interaction, but Legresley said he misinterpreted it.

She testified she was like a “frozen statue” as he put his penis inside her, without a condom, and began thrusting. According to the court records, when he eventually asked if she was comfortable, and she said no, he put a pillow behind her and continued. She told court that he stopped after she started crying.

In the original trial, the judge agreed that the sex was not consensual, Justice Robert Richards writes, but he accepted the defence’s argument that Legresley had an “honest but mistaken belief” that consent was communicated.

In his appeal decision, Richards rejects the idea that the complainant’s silence could be construed as consent.

According to the criminal code, it can not be argued that the accused believed the sex was consensual if there was no evidence the complainant agreed to the activity in “by words or actively expressed by conduct.”

“This means that it is a mistake of law to proceed on the basis that ‘silence, passivity or ambiguous conduct’ constitutes consent,” Richards wrote.

“Mr. Legresley proceeded on the ground that, unless and until the complainant said ‘no,’ she was implicitly giving her consent.”

Even assuming Legresley wasn’t fully aware the complainant did not consent, Richards says his testimony indicates he may have been reckless as to whether she consented to his sexual advances, which could be grounds for a guilty verdict.

Richards set aside Legresley’s acquittal and ordered a new trial at the Court of King’s Bench.