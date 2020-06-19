SASKATOON -- Dallin Singharath has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting of Tyler Applegate in his own backyard three years ago.

Justice Richard Elson delivered his verdict Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of Queen’s Bench, saying the key decision in the case was whether Singharath meant to kill Applegate.

Applegate, a father of five, was shot in the stomach at his home on July 22, 2017, following an argument with a stranger who was urinating on his fence. The 27-year-old died in hospital about three weeks later.

Singharath admitting to killing Applegate, according to an agreed statement of facts submitted in court on Feb. 27.

Elson said in this case, there was “little, if any dispute” about whether Singharath caused Applegate’s death and whether it was an unlawful act.

As for the question of intent, Elson said Singharath had at least a “basic familiarity” with the sawed-off and modified 22 calibre rifle, which he brought loaded to a scene where he expected a serious confrontation could occur.

Elson adds that Singharath’s state of mind was unaffected by drug or alcohol use.

During the trial, court heard from Applegate’s partner Kathy Cardinal. She said the shooting happened in their backyard.

After Applegate and her brother-in-law confronted a man for urinating on their fence, Cardinal told court her brother-in-law yelled “gun” and then she heard one loud gunshot.

Partly due to testimony from Cardinal and other witnesses, Elson concluded that Singharath fired the gun while standing about 20 to 22 feet from Applegate.

Starla Sippola, Applegate’s sister, was in court, along with a number of his other family members.

She said she was glad Singharath was found guilty of second-degree murder and not manslaughter.

“It was something I had hoped for. I wasn’t surprised by it but I am a little bit relieved,” she said.

Sippola remembers her brother as an “amazing guy” who would do anything for anyone. She said she’s hoping this verdict will bring her some closure.

"If anything, I'm hoping maybe I'm not going to be so angry. Maybe it'll give me a little ease there because I carry a lot of resentment and anger towards it."

Sentencing is expected to take place Friday at 10 a.m., where victim impact statements will be heard.