Saskatoon man facing multiple child pornography charges

A 33-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with multiple child exploitation offences following an investigation that spanned several months.

According to a news release from Saskatoon police, an online investigation began in January and included the search of a home in Saskatoon on Thursday that ended in the 33-year-old suspect being arrested and charged.

The accused, Cameron Highway, appeared in court and was released on conditions, police said.

Highway was charged with distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.