SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a third charge of sexual assault involving a third male, in a total of three incidents, following an investigation by the SPS Sex Crime Unit.

The most recent charges are in relation to an assault that allegedly happened on Sept, 18, 2019, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

The now 20-year-old victim reported to police that he met Kyle Edward Norman through a social networking app and then visited his home in the 200 block of Stensrud Road where the assault occurred.

Norman is also charged with the sexual assault of an 18-year-old man in October 2019 after police were dispatched to Norman’s home for a welfare check on the victim.

He was also accused last fall of holding a 19-year-old man against his will in a home for three days.

Police believe there may be additional victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward and report.