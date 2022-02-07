Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with child pornography offences after allegedly accessing child pornography through a social media application.

On Nov. 10, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home that police identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring.

Several electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis, according to a news release.

On Feb. 4, Gregory Spurgeon, 49 from Saskatoon, was arrested and has been charged with possessing and making child pornography.

He was released by a justice of the peace on numerous conditions.