SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences, the unit said in a news release.

The investigation that began in December 2019 regarding a person sharing child pornography using a popular social media chat application, ICE says.

On Thursday, members of the Saskatchewan ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home, where the offences are alleged to have occurred.

Police say child pornography was found. Two cellular phones, two laptops, two external hard drives and a cloud account were seized for further forensic analysis.

Steven McEwen, 37, of Saskatoon, was arrested there and charged.

McEwen appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Saskatoon on Friday and was released from custody on numerous conditions.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 10.