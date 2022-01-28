Saskatoon man faces child porn charges

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man after an investigation involving alleged possession of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

On Jan. 27, police executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home that was identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring. According to a police news release, electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis and investigation is ongoing.

Owen Hansen, 50, has been charged with possession and making available child pornography.

He was released from the Saskatoon Provincial Court on numerous conditions.