Saskatoon man faces child porn charges
Published Friday, September 10, 2021 5:44PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with three child pornography offences.
On July 15, 2021 police executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring, according to a news release.
The suspect allegedly accessed child pornography through a popular social media app.
Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.
Robert Grieman, 20, was arrested on Thursday.
He was released from the Saskatoon court by a judge on conditions Friday morning.