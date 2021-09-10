SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with three child pornography offences.

On July 15, 2021 police executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring, according to a news release.

The suspect allegedly accessed child pornography through a popular social media app.

Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Robert Grieman, 20, was arrested on Thursday.

He was released from the Saskatoon court by a judge on conditions Friday morning.