A 41-year-old Saskatoon man is dead after the SUV he was driving collided with a pick-up truck near Marwayne, Alta. Wednesday morning.

Kitscoty RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 897 shortly after 9:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that the lone driver of the SUV lost control of his vehicle while travelling northbound and collided with a southbound pickup truck. Mounties say the roads were icy at the time of the collision.

The man driving the pick-up truck was not injured. A female passenger was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital via STARS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other adults inside the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Traffic was re-routed on Highway 897 for several hours. The area has since been cleared by police. Kitscoty RCMP along with an RCMP collision analyst are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Alcohol is not considered to be a factor.

Marwayne is located about 330 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.